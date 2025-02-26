FFT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 378.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,990 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.8% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 555,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 367,993 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,701 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

