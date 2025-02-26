FFT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tull Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 253,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 494,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.42.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $172.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

