FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $129.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.