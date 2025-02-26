FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after buying an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after buying an additional 851,884 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,474,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,139,000 after buying an additional 683,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

TLT opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

