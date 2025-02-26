FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Dynatrace by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,611,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,930,000 after acquiring an additional 292,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

DT opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,459 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,682. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

