FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $407.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.89. The company has a market cap of $395.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.