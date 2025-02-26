FFT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,065 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after buying an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,121 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,099,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

