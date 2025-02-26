FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $298,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

