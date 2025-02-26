Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as £134.50 ($170.47) and last traded at £135.40 ($171.61), with a volume of 30860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £139.30 ($176.55).

Ferguson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is £142.95 and its 200 day moving average is £151.57.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.08%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.