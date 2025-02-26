Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.54.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

