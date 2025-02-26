FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.
FalconStor Software Stock Down 15.8 %
OTCMKTS:FALC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. FalconStor Software has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.60.
About FalconStor Software
