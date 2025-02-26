Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,172,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,470,000 after buying an additional 367,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 56,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. The firm has a market cap of $476.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.