Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.13. 607,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,001,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

In other Expro Group news, CEO Michael Jardon acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $493,132.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,113.34. This represents a 15.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $205,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,971.59. This trade represents a 35.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,563,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 409,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 827,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 972,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 475,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

