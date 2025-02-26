Expensify (EXFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Expensify to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Expensify Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of Expensify stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $240.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.
Insider Transactions at Expensify
In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen sold 18,273 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $65,600.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,983 shares in the company, valued at $699,988.97. The trade was a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 29,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $13,399.40. This represents a 88.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,090 shares of company stock worth $981,364 over the last 90 days. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on EXFY
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Expensify
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.