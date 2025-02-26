Expensify (EXFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Expensify to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expensify Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $240.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen sold 18,273 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $65,600.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,983 shares in the company, valued at $699,988.97. The trade was a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 29,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $13,399.40. This represents a 88.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,090 shares of company stock worth $981,364 over the last 90 days. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expensify from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXFY

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.