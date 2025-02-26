Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1,451.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Exelon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.