Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,073 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.