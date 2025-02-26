Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 819 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 193,242 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,101,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,153,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VDE opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

