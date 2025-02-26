Exchange Capital Management Inc. Makes New $793,000 Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XTRE. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XTRE opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

