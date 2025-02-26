Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBHE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 130,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 58,725 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 41,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

