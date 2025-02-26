Exchange Capital Management Inc. Invests $183,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.