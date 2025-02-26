Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000.
SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:MYCM opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99.
SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSgA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2033. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCM was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
