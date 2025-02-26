Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.94% of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCG opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

