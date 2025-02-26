EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from EVT’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
EVT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 405.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13.
About EVT
