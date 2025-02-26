EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from EVT’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

EVT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 405.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Get EVT alerts:

About EVT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

Receive News & Ratings for EVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.