Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 343,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,208,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Evolent Health Trading Down 9.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 21,650.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Evolent Health by 138.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

