EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, Zacks reports. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. EVERTEC updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.340-3.450 EPS.
EVERTEC Trading Down 1.2 %
EVERTEC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 396,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
EVERTEC Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,316. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,748,184.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,327.84. The trade was a 46.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,112. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
