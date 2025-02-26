EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, Zacks reports. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. EVERTEC updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.340-3.450 EPS.

EVERTEC Trading Down 1.2 %

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 396,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVTC

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,316. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 48,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,748,184.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,327.84. The trade was a 46.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,112. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.