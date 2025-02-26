Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,141,996 shares changing hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Will Holland acquired 623,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,231.53 ($7,898.01). Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

