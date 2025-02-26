Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 20854279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Ethernity Networks Stock Down 3.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.22. The company has a market cap of £1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00.
About Ethernity Networks
Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ethernity Networks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.