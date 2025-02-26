Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%.

Establishment Labs Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 614,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,722. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Establishment Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

