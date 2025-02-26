Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 292.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 171,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 99,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,069,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 295,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Further Reading

