Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Escalade stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Escalade has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

