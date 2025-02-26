Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.20%.
Escalade Price Performance
Escalade stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Escalade has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.45.
