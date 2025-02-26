Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,480.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 150,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$104,745.00.

On Friday, February 14th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 178,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$133,215.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 218,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$146,089.10.

On Monday, February 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$259,640.00.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

Erdene Resource Development stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$232.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.13 and a beta of 1.63.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

