Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ResMed Q4 Earnings

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of ResMed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share.

RMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

NYSE RMD opened at $235.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed has a one year low of $170.56 and a one year high of $263.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.06 and its 200-day moving average is $239.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $2,972,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ResMed by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,147 shares of company stock worth $2,905,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

