Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CWAN Q2 Earnings

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Clearwater Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CWAN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after buying an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,402,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,559,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 76,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,310,699.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,883.14. This trade represents a 52.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

