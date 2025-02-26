Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NBIX Q4 Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $14.69 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $115.90 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,742,000 after buying an additional 1,728,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,705,000 after purchasing an additional 711,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 635,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total value of $196,132.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,944.47. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,600 shares of company stock worth $34,348,261 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

