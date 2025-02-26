Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AMN Q1 Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of AMN opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $996.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

