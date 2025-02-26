Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Emera Q1 Earnings

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.10.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$57.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.85. Emera has a 52-week low of C$44.13 and a 52-week high of C$57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

