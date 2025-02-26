Eq LLC Sells 738 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Eq LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eq LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 354,499 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

