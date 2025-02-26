Eq LLC Invests $4.98 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eq LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

