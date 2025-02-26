Eq LLC Buys 26,554 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Eq LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $196.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.17 and its 200-day moving average is $196.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

