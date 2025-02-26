EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $47.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.94.

A number of analysts have commented on EPR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.75. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in EPR Properties by 21.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 67.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 398.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

