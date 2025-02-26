EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.940-5.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 990,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,381. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.94.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

