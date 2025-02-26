Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stake Cut by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC cut its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Envista by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,346,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after acquiring an additional 308,221 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,347,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 26.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,971,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,480,000 after purchasing an additional 830,861 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,749,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Down 3.3 %

NVST stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners upgraded Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Envista in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Envista

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.