Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.25. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 193,599 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 10,473,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,613,000 after acquiring an additional 668,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,423,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 76,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

