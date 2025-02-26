Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Holdings Raised by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 5,540.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,992,127 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services makes up 26.2% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 106.91% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,238,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

