Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of EFSCP opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.
About Enterprise Financial Services
