Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSCP opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

