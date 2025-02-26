Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Trading Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) was down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.18 ($0.03). Approximately 890,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,125,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.42 ($0.03).

Enteq Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

About Enteq Technologies

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

