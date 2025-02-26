Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE ENSV opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
About Enservco
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.