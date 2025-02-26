Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Enovis Stock Down 3.3 %

About Enovis

Enovis stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Enovis has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

