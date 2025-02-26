ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price target (down from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

E stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. 230,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,755. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. ENI has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,233,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,546,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,179,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in ENI by 1,885.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 259,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ENI by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 223,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 218,391 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

