Energy Stocks To Watch Now – February 23rd

Tesla, Broadcom, and Venus Acquisition are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $16.60 on Friday, reaching $337.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,720,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.17 and a 200-day moving average of $313.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.13 on Friday, hitting $218.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,786,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,925,338. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of VENA stock traded up $5.21 on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 526,636,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Venus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

